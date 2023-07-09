David Ross ejected, gives umpire profanity-laced farewell originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross spent his Fourth of July holiday ripping umpires in a profanity-laced tirade, but he took things to another level Sunday against the New York Yankees.

In the bottom of the first inning, home plate umpire Alex Mackay made a questionable call on a 1-0 pitch from Cubs hurler Kyle Hendricks to Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

On the game broadcast, you can hear some commotion, and Mackay immediately ejects Ross from the game.

Ross then comes onto the field to argue, and thanks to the miracle of hot microphones, the following (uncensored) barb was flung at the umpire:

David Ross did not hold back after he was ejected in the Bronx early and a hot mic caught ALL of it 😳



🎥 @JomboyMediapic.twitter.com/W4QKBeqkAx — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) July 9, 2023

“You’ve got one god--- game before you get a break and you’re that f------ bad already?” Ross posits to Mackay before he heads back to the dugout.

This isn’t the first time Ross has made a generous donation to the clubhouse swear jar in recent days. After Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he was also ejected, Ross made it a point to voice his displeasure about the Brewers closing their roof during the game, as well as about the umpires’ performance in the contest.

“There’s just a lot of bull---- that went on today,” he said.

The Cubs did end up winning that game, so perhaps they’ll be inspired to victory again Sunday.

