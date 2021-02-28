David Ross announces Cubs lineup for spring training opener at Padres

Ross announces Cubs lineup for spring training opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joc Pederson is scheduled to make his Cubs spring training debut Monday, when the Cubs take on the Padres in their Cactus League opener. Cubs manager David Ross announced the lineup Sunday.

David Ross also announced tomorrow’s lineup for the Cub’s Spring Training opener:



Rizzo

Contreras

Pederson

Báez

Maybin

Bote

Vargas

Miller

Higgins (DH)



Hendricks on the mound. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) February 28, 2021

Other every-day players set to face San Diego on Monday include first baseman Anthony Rizzo, shortstop Javier Báez and catcher Willson Contreras.

Cameron Maybin and Ian Miller are scheduled to join Pederson in the outfield. The Cubs plan for David Bote and Ildemaro Vargas to round out the infield. P.J. Higgins is penciled in as the designated hitter.

Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks gets the start, lining him up for Opening Day.

