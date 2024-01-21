David Roddy slams it home

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Get ready to make your plans for the 2024 MLB season by signing up for a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league today!
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
Barber was an Olympic finalist in 2016.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
The Texas men's basketball coach did not appreciate how UCF players acted after their 77-71 upset victory on Wednesday night.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
We'll file this under "Problems Ayton didn't have in Phoenix."
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
Various factors led to many star running backs being fantasy busts this season. Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with an overview of the position.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.