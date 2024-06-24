David Raya: Dream come true to play for Spain at Euros

David Raya says it was a “dream come true” to play for Spain at Euro 2024.

The Spanish shot-stopper kept a clean sheet as his nation made it three wins from three in the group stage by beating Albania 1-0.

Raya was given a chance in the team over usual starting goalkeeper Unai Simon with Spain’s place in the knockout stages having already been booked heading into the clash.

And the 28-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal from Brentford and is expected to join the club permanently this summer, spoke of his delight after the game.

“It’s a dream to represent your country, especially on one of the biggest stages in the world,” he said.

“Having the opportunity to come here is a dream come true and to represent your country.

“We know that the season with Arsenal, we didn’t get what we wanted but now I’m focused on the national team and trying to help the team as much as possible.”

Arsenal have many players competing at Euro 2024 and Raya says the group have been keeping in touch to congratulate each other during the tournament.

He added: “I spoke with a few of them, obviously congratulating people and I saw Jorginho the other day. We have a really good group and we keep in touch.”

