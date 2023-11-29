David Ragan to drive third Daytona 500 entry for RFK Racing

David Reagan will drive a third Daytona 500 entry for RFK Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Ragan will drive the No. 60 car and seek to make the Feb. 18, 2024 race at Daytona. Ragan's car will be sponsored by BuildSubmarines.com. The No. 60 harkens to RFK Racing’s past.

“The 60 car represents an opportunity for us to honor our past and look forward to the future,” RFK Racing President Steve Newmark said in a statement from the team.

The team plans to run the No. 60 in additional events in 2024. Those details will be announced later.

“It’s really exciting to be back in an RFK Ford,” Ragan said in a statement from the team. “I spent some of the best years of my career driving for Mr. Jack (Roush) and the team at RFK. They really gave me my first opportunity in the sport, and I have to thank BuildSubmarines.com for helping make this happen.”

Regan competed in 13 full season in the Cup Series from 2007-19. He spent five seasons driving for Roush from 2007-11. Ragan has two career Cup wins, including a victory in the 2011 summer race at Daytona. He has eight top-10 finishes in 30 career starts at Daytona.

While BuildSubmarines.com is on Ragan’s car for this race, it will serve as an anchor partner for team co-owner Brad Keselowski’s team in 2024. Chris Buescher is back as Keselowski's teammate in 2024.

