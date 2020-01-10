David Ragan to compete in Daytona 500 for Rick Ware Racing

David Ragan is back.

Well, at least for one race. The two-time Cup Series winner who retired from full-time Cup competition at the end of 2019 announced Friday he will contend in the Daytona 500 next month. He will drive the No. 36 Ford for Rick Ware Racing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ragan will be sponsored by Select Blinds and Speedy Cash. Select Blinds sponsored him in a few races last year at Front Row Motorsports.

The No. 36 was fielded by Front Row Motorsports in 2019, but the team scaled down to two cars for 2020 after the departure of Matt Tifft and his sponsorship. Front Row Motorsports confirmed to NBC Sports that Ragan’s car will be prepped by the team and the No. 36 will have a Rick Ware Racing charter, guaranteeing it entry in the 500.

Both of Ragan’s Cup Series wins came on superspeedways. He won the July race at Daytona in 2011. That was followed in 2013 when he earned Front Row Motorsports’ first Cup win at Talladega.

Really excited for the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the No. 36 @Select_Blinds Ford Mustang for @RickWareRacing at @DISupdates! Thank you to both @Select_Blinds and @speedycash for coming on board for the 62nd running of the Great American Race. pic.twitter.com/56AbAPkH2R — David Ragan (@DavidRagan) January 10, 2020



