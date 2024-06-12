David Quinn added as assistant coach, Pittsburgh Penguins announce

The Pittsburgh Penguins have added David Quinn to head coach Mike Sullivan’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced.

Quinn, 57, will join assistant coaches Mike Vellucci and Ty Hennes, along with goaltending coach Andy Chiodo, video coach Madison Nikkel and assistant video coach CJ D’Alimonte. Quinn will oversee the team’s defensive group.

“David Quinn brings a wealth of coaching and developmental experience across the highest levels of professional and international hockey,” said Dubas. “Quinn has a long track record of helping elite defensemen reach their full potential, and we look forward to the impact he can make on our defensive group and our entire program. Coach Quinn’s experience, character, energy and enthusiasm make him a great fit for Coach Sullivan’s coaching staff.”

Quinn, who has over 30 years of coaching experience, has served as head coach of the San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers.

The Rhode Island native has experience at the international level with Team USA, most recently as the head coach of the 2022 and ‘23 World Championship teams and the ‘22 Olympic Team.

Quinn’s career also included stops as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche and head coach of the Lake Erie Monsters of the American Hockey League.

Quinn was drafted 13th overall by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1984 NHL Draft. Following his college career, he played two seasons of professional hockey in the AHL and IHL. The defenseman won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 1986 World Junior Championship.

