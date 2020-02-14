David Price's comments a good sign for Red Sox amid MLB investigation

It sure seems like the Boston Red Sox' alleged misdeeds weren't in the same category as the Houston Astros'.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price was the latest former member of the 2018 Red Sox to claim Boston's innocence Friday amid Major League Baseball's investigation into the team for using a video replay room to illegally relay signs during its 2018 World Series campaign.

David Price said he expects nothing will come out of the Red Sox sign-stealing investigation. He expects it'll end soon. "I think in time people will be able to move forward," he said of the reaction to the Astros' scandal. "I think right now it's still fresh in everyone's mind." — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) February 14, 2020

Several current Red Sox players -- including designated hitter J.D. Martinez, third baseman Rafael Devers and outfielder Andrew Benintendi -- have insisted the 2018 Sox did nothing wrong.

Skeptics may view those stances as obvious. But Price, who is on a different team in a different league after he was traded to the Dodgers in the Mookie Betts blockbuster, no longer has a real incentive to cover up any Red Sox sign-stealing plot.

If Price thought Boston would be punished, he likely would have at least hinted at it Friday. That he didn't suggests MLB won't unearth anything groundbreaking here.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman shared a similar sentiment Friday morning, adding that the investigation is expected to conclude by the end of February.

The report on the Red Sox is expected to come from MLB by the end of the month. The allegations against them are far less egregious than the ones that resulted in MLB's report and punishments in the Astros case. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 14, 2020

The key revelation out of the investigation will be the punishment of ex-Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was involved in the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal that resulted in year-long bans for A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow but still hasn't received his discipline while MLB investigates his involvement in the Red Sox' illegal activities.

Boston named Ron Roenicke its interim manager earlier this week.

