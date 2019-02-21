David Price: Switch from No. 24 to No. 10 all began with Dwight Evans originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We now know the significance of David Price's new No. 10 uniform. But what prompted his switch from No. 24 in the first place?

Well, Price doesn't believe it will be available for much longer.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher explained Wednesday in an interview with NESN's Tom Caron he initially decided to trade in No. 24 this offseason out of respect to former Sox outfielder Dwight Evans, who donned the number for 18 of his 19 stellar seasons in Boston.

"The initial thing: Dwight Evans is going to be a Hall of Famer, I feel like," Price told Caron. "I don't want to live in anybody else's shadow. Not that that's a bad thing, because Dwight Evans was an unbelievable player. But I just want to kind of have my own chapter.

"But most importantly, I didn't feel like anybody should wear 24. That's how this all started."

Evans actually was dropped from the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in his third year of eligibility, but many believe he has the credentials for Cooperstown: "Dewey" was an impressively consistent fixture on Boston's outfield, winning eight Gold Glove awards while clubbing 385 home runs and 1,384 RBIs over a 20-year career.

The Red Sox also could choose to retire Evans' No. 24, although he arguably has some competition in slugger Manny Ramirez, who wore the number during eight stellar seasons in Boston.

Price has a lot more room to leave his legacy with No. 10, most recently worn by the likes of Ryan Hanigan, Jonathan Herrera and Jose Iglesias.

"I was thinking about new numbers and stumbled across 10," Price said. "Obviously 24 minus 14 is 10, I wore No. 10 for Team USA and then obviously with X (for my son, Xavier) being the Roman numeral for 10. I thought it kind of all was the perfect storm, I guess."

Oh, and Price sees one more benefit of the new digits:

"I've signed a lot of baseballs in the clubhouse with the new number 10. I like signing 10 way more than 14 and 24. It's a lot easier for me to do."

