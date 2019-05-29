David Price sent Indians' Zach Plesac a handwritten letter after MLB debut originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Cleveland Indians handed the Boston Red Sox one of their worst losses of the season Tuesday night.

So, you'd imagine Indians rookie Zach Plesac's surprise when he returned to Fenway Park's visitor's clubhouse to find a physical letter from his pitching opponent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Plesac, who limited Boston to one run on four hits over 5.1 innings in his major league debut, revealed Red Sox pitcher David Price left him a note congratulating him on a successful first outing.

"He told me, 'Congrats on your debut. Good luck, kid,' " Plesac said, via MLB.com's Jess Camerato. " … It's motivating. It means everything, really. It humbles me too at the same time."

Plesac, a 24-year-old right-hander out of Ball State, admitted he didn't know Price personally but was very grateful to the veteran pitcher for his gesture.

"I'm sure he's just being the vet he is, taking care of the rookie here pitching my first game at Fenway," Plesac said of Price. "It was a class act. If he sees this, tell him I said, 'Thank you.' "

Plesac also gave Price a Twitter shout-out.

It's a pretty cool move by Price, who like Plesac had to sit through an hour-plus rain delay at Fenway before continuing his outing. And while the Red Sox's bullpen couldn't hold Price's lead in a 7-5 loss, the 33-year-old found proper perspective after the game.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.