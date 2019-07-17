David Price once again picking fights with Dennis Eckersley for no good reason

The Red Sox just suffered one of their worst losses of the season, so of course David Price is re-engaging with the lowest moment of his Red Sox career and going after Dennis Eckersley again.

"Huh?" you might ask. But no, it's true. On Tuesday night, WEEI.com's Alex Reimer aggregated a section of a long Boston Globe feature on Eckersley - specifically Eckersley being mortified about the time Price ambushed and insulted him on a 2017 team flight.

"I don't plan on seeing him, never," read the relevant quote.

A couple of hours later, the Red Sox dropped a 10-4 decision to the second-division Blue Jays in Andrew Cashner's Red Sox debut. On Wednesday morning, Price retweeted the story with seven laughing face emojis before responding to a pair of critics.

When another follower reasonably asked why the story was resurfacing, Price responded to that one, too.

Because ECK needs attention!! Same as every broadcast...hahah 8 pitches are thrown and he's sitting there talking about something he did 30 years ago (with zero mention of what's going on) — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) July 17, 2019

Then finally came this cryptic tweet, which could refer to anything:

The Red Sox host the Blue Jays on Wednesday night before Thursday's series finale in a matinee. Price is next scheduled to pitch in Thursday's opener in Tampa.

