David Price is going to auction off his 2020 World Series ring from the Dodgers for a good cause

David Price is used to be making difficult decisions. Price was among the first MLB players to opt out of the 2020 MLB season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That decision turned out to be a good one in multiple ways. Price kept his family safe and won another World Series ring, this time with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But Price won't own that World Series ring for long. Price, 35, has already decided he's going to auction off his 2020 World Series ring for a good cause.

The Dodgers awarded a championship ring to David Price, who did not play last season. Price plans to auction the ring to benefit the Players Alliance. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 9, 2021

The proceeds of Price's ring will benefit the Players Alliance, a group of over 150 current and former Black baseball players who established the Players Alliance to "create change and equality in our game."

Why is David Price auctioning off his World Series ring?

Price hasn't publicly discussed the decision to auction off his ring, but he is presumably doing it because he believes in the Players Alliance and wants to further its cause. The ring should bring the organization a fair amount of money. New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon sold his Super Bowl ring last year for $138,000. That could be the floor for Price's ring.

After being traded to the Dodgers as part of the Mookie Betts deal, Price didn't throw a single pitch with the team in 2020. Price has been used as a long reliever in 2021, and has given up 5 runs in his first 3 2/3 innings with the Dodgers.

While it may have been a hard decision for Price to part with his Dodgers ring, he still has his 2018 World Series ring from when he was with the Boston Red Sox. Price pitched brilliantly in that World Series, posting a 1.98 ERA over 13 2/3 innings, including a tremendous performance in the title-clinching game.

