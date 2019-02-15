David Price explains why latest Red Sox contract decision "wasn't very hard" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

David Price had the chance to opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox after last season, which would have given him an opportunity to lock in another long-term deal.

It's a strategy star players have used in the past, but Price decided against it, and he explained why Thursday.

"You've seen this free agent market? It wasn't very hard," Price told reporters Thursday at Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. "I want to win again. I've said it many times. I didn't come here to win one World Series. I came here to win multiple World Series. We won one last year and we want to do it again."

It's hard to argue with Price's reasoning.

The MLB free-agent market has been a disaster for most of the top players. The best free agents who hit the market last November, outfielder Bryce Harper and shortstop Manny Machado, remain unsigned with spring training underway throughout the league. That sort of scenario would've been unthinkable just a few years ago.

Dallas Keuchel hit the market as one of the top starting pitchers available, and he still doesn't have a team. Keuchel's résumé has a lot of similarities to Price's. Both of them have won an American League Cy Young Award and a World Series title. Keuchel also is two years younger than Price.

Price will earn an average of about $31 million over the next four years. His $31 million salary for 2019 is tied with Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for the fourth-highest in baseball, per Spotrac. It's hard to imagine, given the current state of the free-agent market, that Price would've earned anything close to that if he opted out of his contract. It's safe to say Price made the right choice this winter, and Red Sox fans aren't complaining after how he performed in the 2018 postseason.

