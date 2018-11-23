David Price adds hilarious context to Red Sox's final World Series out originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

David Price was a World Series champion, and his emotions could no longer be contained.

The Red Sox pitcher was one of the first Boston players to sprint out of the dugout after Chris Sale struck out Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado to win the 2018 World Series.

Price made a bee-line for Sale to give the Sox ace a hug -- but apparently he did a bit more than embrace his teammate.

best part is I'm 75% sure I kissed Sale on his ear, cheek, or neck...completely accidental but I think it went down 🤭😐😘 #CHAMPS18 — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) November 23, 2018

He's a passionate man, folks.

Price was responding to the Red Sox's tweet about him winning American League Comeback Player of the Year, an honor he earned with a strong regular season campaign and even stronger postseason.

The 33-year-old left-hander silenced plenty of critics in the process, so he earned the right to celebrate his first career World Series title however he wanted.

