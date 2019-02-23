David Price acknowledges reasons he stayed with Red Sox originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

David Price had an opportunity to opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox this offseason. He could have chosen to forego the last four years on his deal to pursue a new contract or join a different team. He put that speculation to bed early in the offseason by opting in to stay with the Red Sox for the long haul.

Price had a tumultuous start to his Red Sox career, but he made a name for himself in the team's 2018 postseason run. He recorded three wins, including the decisive World Series victory, and finally shook off his previous postseason struggles.

In an exclusive interview with NESN's Adam London, Price laid out exactly why he chose to stay in Boston.

It wasn't a difficult decision. I mean, I don't want to pitch against this team. If I chose to go somewhere else and went to the National League or another team, the Red Sox aren't a team you want to pitch against. I like our chances of winning ever since I've been here. I knew when I signed in Boston I was gonna have a chance to compete for a championship year in and year out. That, to me, is what I wanted. To have the opportunity to compete for a championship and to be surrounded by a lot of really good youth. That's the two things that Boston offers, along with being able to get free agents. Whatever free agent we want we can go and get. To have those three things, that's a recipe for success and that was why I came here.

Price's reasoning seems logical here. The Red Sox are one of the best, young teams in the MLB and they should continue to grow despite winning 108 games and a World Series title last season. They project to be contenders for the duration of Price's four-year deal, so with winning apparently mattering the most to him, staying put is a good move.

