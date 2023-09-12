David Pollacks names his dudes of college football Week 2

Former Georgia Bulldog standout defensive end David Pollack is not working with ESPN’s “College GameDay” this year. However, he is still paying a lot of attention to college football.

After every week of the college football season, David Pollack is naming five players that made him say dude! Or wow!

Week 2 featured Texas’ upset over Alabama, Oregon winning a close one over Texas Tech, and Miami’s home win over Texas A&M.

Who are David Pollack’s dudes of college football Week 2?

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke

Tyler Van Dyke and the Miami Hurricanes knocked off Texas A&M at home in Week 2. The Hurricanes withstood a few special teams mistakes and poured in on the Aggies’ talented defense. Miami won 48-33 thanks in large part to Van Dyke. Texas A&M’s terrible tackling helped the Hurricanes too.

Stats: 21 of 30 for 374 passing yards and five touchdowns

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton shredded the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Tar Heels’ overtime win at home. North Carolina needed every single one of Hampton’s rushing yards in the win.

Stats: 26 carries for 234 rushing yards and three touchdowns

Washington quarterback Michael Penix

Washington’s Michael Penix should not be slept on as a Heisman contender. The Indiana transfer is looking elite in year two with the Huskies. Washington pounced all over Boise State in Week 1 and looks like a strong candidate to win the Pac-12.

Stats: 28 of 38 for 409 passing yards and three touchdowns

Georgia punt returner and receiver Mekhi Mews

Georgia Bulldog fans will love David Pollack’s homer pick of receiver Mekhi Mews. The walk-on wide receiver was the star of Georgia’s 20th straight home win. Mews returned a punt for a touchdown, which was Georgia’s first since 2019.

The undersized wide receiver has outstanding quickness and showed a lot of juice after the catch against Ball State.

Stats: three receptions for 27 yards and 158 total return yards

Texas Longhorns offensive line

David Pollack encourages fans and media to pick their own dudes. Our dude of Week 2 is the Texas Longhorns’ offensive line. Texas won on the road at Alabama in large part due to a strong offensive line performance.

A week after allowing three sacks to the Rice Owns, Texas’ veteran offensive line hit the road and did not give up a sack on 38 pass attempts at Alabama.

Stats: no sacks allowed and 105 rushing yards

What exactly is a dude? Pollack defines it

