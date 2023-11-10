David Pollack ranks his top six college football teams before Week 11

Former Georgia Bulldog legend David Pollack has named his top six college football teams ahead of Week 11. Pollack is not working with ESPN’s “College GameDay” this year. Countless Georgia fans aren’t happy about it. Georgia fans and college football fans miss Pollack’s valuable insights and ability to analyze the games without dishing out hot takes.

Fortunately, Pollack is still making his opinions about college football known.

Pollack disagrees with the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which has the Ohio State Buckeyes as the No. 1 team in the country. Pollack announced his top six rankings before Week 11, which features several great games including Utah at Washington, Miami at Florida State, Michigan at Penn State, and Ole Miss at Georgia.

Who are David Pollack’s top college football teams? Where does he rank the Georgia Bulldogs before the Ole Miss game?

Actual College Football Playoff rankings

Pollack's top six teams social media post

My #CFBPlayoff Rankings (11.7.23) 1. Florida State

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Washington First two out: 5. Michigan

6. Oregon pic.twitter.com/nQ5aDmVfN8 — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 7, 2023

No. 1 Florida State Seminoles

Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 4

Week 11: Miami at Florida State (3:30 p.m.)

Florida State’s struggles at Pittsburgh did not impress David Pollack last week. Pollack’s top four is the same as it was last week. LSU’s loss to Alabama last week hurt the Seminoles’ best win of the season. Can the Seminoles topple in-state rival Miami?

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 2



Week 11: Ole Miss at Georgia (7:00 p.m.)

Pollack thinks that Georgia looked pretty good against a highly-ranked Missouri team last week. Perhaps a win over Ole Miss could vault Georgia into the top spot in his rankings.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 1



Week 11: Michigan State at Ohio State (7:30 p.m.)

Ohio State struggled a bit with Rutgers last week, but not enough for David Pollack to drop the Buckeyes in his rankings. The Buckeyes continue to display offensive inconsistencies, but their defense is improved and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. can get open against anyone.

No. 4 Washington Huskies

Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 5



Week 11: Utah at Washington (3:30 p.m.)

David Pollack really likes Washington’s offense, but he has doubts about the Huskies’ defense after they gave up 42 points last week to Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans. Washington quarterback Michael Penix will face the best defense he’s played all season this week against Utah.

No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

Record: 9-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 3



Week 11: Michigan at Penn State (noon)

Michigan is finally facing a challenging opponent in Week 11. The Wolverines have a chance to impress David Pollack and the rest of the country against Penn State.

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Record: 8-1

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 6



Week 11: USC at Oregon (10:30 p.m. ET/all noted times are ET)

Quarterback Bo Nix and Oregon remain the top-ranked one-loss team according to College Football Playoff committee and David Pollack. Oregon will face a test from USC quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans’ offense, which will look to spoil Oregon’s season.

