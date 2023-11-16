David Pollack ranks his top six CFB teams ahead of Week 12

Former Georgia Bulldog defensive end David Pollack named his top six college football teams ahead of Week 12.

Pollack is not working with ESPN’s “College GameDay” this season. Countless Georgia fans aren’t disappointed to not see Pollack every Saturday morning. Georgia fans and college football fans miss Pollack’s valuable insights and ability to analyze the games without dishing out hot takes.

Thankfully, Pollack is still sharing his opinions on college football.

Pollack’s rankings differ slightly from the latest with the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which ranked Georgia as the No. 1 team in the nation. Pollack announced his top six rankings prior to an alright Week 12 schedule. Nov. 18 features games including Washington at Oregon State, Michigan at Maryland, Louisville at Miami, and Georgia at Tennessee.

Who are Pollack’s top six college football teams? Where does he rank the Georgia Bulldogs before the Tennessee game?

6. Oregon Ducks

Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 6



Week 12: Oregon at Arizona State (4:00 p.m. ET/all noted times are ET)

Quarterback Bo Nix and Oregon hit the road to play at Arizona State in Week 12. The Ducks remain the top-ranked one-loss team according to College Football Playoff committee and David Pollack. Oregon may have a chance to avenge its loss to Washington in the Pac-12 championship.

5. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 3



Week 12: Michigan at Maryland (noon)

Michigan’s win over Penn State did not impress David Pollack enough to move them into his top four. He liked that the Wolverines could run on a good defense like Penn State. The Wolverines are looking to continue winning in Week 12 against Maryland before facing Ohio State.

4. Washington Huskies

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 5



Week 12: Washington at Oregon State (7:30 p.m.)

David Pollack is a fan of Washington quarterback Michael Penix, who played well last week against Utah. Additionally, Pollack was impressed with Washington’s defensive performance in the second half against Utah.

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 2



Week 12: Minnesota at Ohio State (4:00 p.m.)

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to shine. Marvin Harrison Jr. looks like a Heisman contender. Pollack says he could put Ohio State at No. 2. He likes the Buckeyes’ rushing attack and defense this season.

2. Florida State Seminoles

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 4

Week 12: North Alabama at Florida State (6:30 p.m.)

The Georgia Bulldogs have jumped over Florida State to become David Pollack’s top team. The Seminoles picked up a one-score win over Miami in Week 11 and play an easy opponent in Week 12 before playing at Florida to cap their regular season. David Pollack likes Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and the targets he has at wide receiver.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 1



Week 12: Georgia at Tennessee (3:30 p.m.)

Georgia’s Week 11 win over Ole Miss helped the Dawgs vault into David Pollack’s No. 1 ranking. Pollack, who was really impressed with Georgia in their dominant win over Ole Miss, loves that star tight end Brock Bowers is back for the Bulldogs.

David Pollack's social media post naming the top college football teams

My #CFBPlayoff Rankings (11.14.23) 1. Georgia

2. Florida State

3. Ohio State

4. Washington First two out: 5. Michigan

6. Oregon pic.twitter.com/iVX0Axkfb6 — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 14, 2023

Actuall College Football Playoff rankings

The November 14th CFP Top 25 is HERE 🙌 Do you agree with this week's rankings? pic.twitter.com/wniswE0uHv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 15, 2023

