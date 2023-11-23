David Pollack ranks his top College Football teams before rivalry week

Former Georgia Bulldog defensive end David Pollack named his top six college football teams ahead of Week 13.

Unfortunately, Pollack is not working with ESPN’s “College GameDay” this season. Georgia fans and college football fans miss Pollack’s valuable insights and ability to analyze the games without dishing hot takes.

Thankfully, Pollack continues sharing his opinions on college football. Pollack’s latest rankings differ slightly from the latest with the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which ranked Georgia as the No. 1 team in the nation and moved Florida State out of the top four.

Pollack announced his top six rankings prior to rivalry. Saturday features games that include Oregon State at Oregon, Ohio State at Michigan, Florida State at Florida, Alabama at Auburn, and Georgia at Georgia Tech.

Who are Pollack’s top six college football teams? Where does he rank the Georgia Bulldogs before the Georgia Tech game? Unless noted, all games are played on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Record: 10-1

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 6



Week 13: Oregon State at Oregon on Friday, Nov. 24 (8:30 p.m. ET/all noted times are ET)

Quarterback Bo Nix and Oregon picked up a dominant win at Arizona State last week. The Ducks remain the top-ranked one-loss team according to College Football Playoff committee and David Pollack, but the Ducks don’t have that great of a resume. Oregon does not have a single win over a top-25 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Ducks are projected to play Washington in the Pac-12 championship.

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Record: 11-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 3



Week 13: Ohio State at Michigan (noon)

David Pollack is right to rank Michigan the lowest of the undefeated Power Five teams. The Wolverines have played a soft schedule and their offense is trending downward heading into the Ohio State game. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 201 total yards, no passing touchdowns and one interception over the past two weeks.

Record: 11-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 4



Week 13: Washington State at Washington (4:00 p.m.)

David Pollack still has Washington ranked behind Florida State. Pollack is a fan of Washington quarterback Michael Penix, who battled the rain in last week’s win at Oregon State. Washington State has win on the road in order to become bowl eligible.

Record: 11-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 5



Week 13: Florida State at Florida (7:00 p.m.)

Florida State was recently David Pollack’s top team, but the Seminoles did not pick up an impressive win last week against North Alabama. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury last week, so the Seminoles will have to try to beat Florida and then defeat Louisville in ACC championship in order to make the College Football Playoff.

Record: 11-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 2



Week 13: Ohio State at Michigan (noon)

Ohio State has lost two straight games to Michigan. The Buckeyes are looking for revenge against the Wolverines. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to shine. Marvin Harrison Jr. looks like a Heisman contender.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 11-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 1



Week 13: Georgia at Georgia Tech (7:30 p.m.)

Georgia continued to pad its resume last week. The Bulldogs now hold wins over No. 9 Missouri, No. 12 Ole Miss, and No. 21 Tennessee (how are the Volunteers still ranked?). Georgia will face Alabama in the SEC championship. The Crimson Tide and Texas both still remain in the College Football Playoff hunt.

