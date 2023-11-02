David Pollack ranks college football’s top six teams

Former Georgia Bulldog legend David Pollack is not working with ESPN’s “College GameDay” this year. A great many Georgia fans aren’t happy about it. Georgia fans and college football fans miss Pollack’s valuable insights and ability to analyze the games without giving a bunch of hot takes.

Fortunately, Pollack is still dishing out valuable takes on college football. The former Georgia defensive end named his top six college football teams ahead of Week 10.

Pollack disagrees with the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which has the Ohio State Buckeyes as the No. 1 team in the country. Pollack announced his rankings before Week 10, which features several interesting matchups including LSU at Alabama, Washington at USC, Kansas State at Texas, and Texas A&M at Ole Miss.

Who are David Pollack’s top teams? Where does he rank the Georgia Bulldogs?

Actual College Football Playoff rankings (top six)

Ohio State Georgia Michigan Florida State Washington Oregon

How Pollack thought the committee would rank the top teams

Pollack thought that the selection committee would value the teams with the best results the highest, but that was not the case. Here’s how he projected the committee to rank the top six:

Ohio State Florida State Washington Georgia Michigan Oregon

Pollack's top six rankings' social media post

My #CFBPlayoff Rankings (10.31.23) 1. Florida State

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Washington First two out: 5. Michigan

6. Oregon pic.twitter.com/02vdlJIZfg — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 31, 2023

No. 1 Florida State Seminoles

Record: 8-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 4

Week 10: Florida State at Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m.)

David Pollack remains quite impressed with Florida State’s season-opening win over the LSU Tigers. The Seminoles beat a LSU team that has a chance to win the SEC West if they can knock off Alabama on the road this weekend.

Florida State’s two toughest remaining games are against in-state rivals Miami and Florida.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 8-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 2



Week 10: Missouri at Georgia (3:30 p.m.)

David Pollack’s agrees with where the College Football Playoff selection committee ranked the Georgia Bulldogs. He thinks that Georgia is continuing to grow and improve. Georgia looked very good in its 43-20 win over Florida last week. The Georgia Bulldogs and quarterback Carson Beck face a tough remaining schedule with upcoming games against Missouri, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 8-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 1



Week 10: Ohio State at Rutgers (noon)

Ohio State has wins over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Penn State. Pollack is impressed with these wins, but does not completely buy into the Ohio State offense, which has had its fair share of offensive inconsistencies. The Buckeyes may have the best player in the country in star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

No. 4 Washington Huskies

Record: 8-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 5



Week 10: Washington at USC (7:30 p.m.)

David Pollack really likes Washington’s home win over Oregon. The Huskies’ win over Oregon is one of the most impressive wins in the country.

Quarterback Michael Penix and the Huskies hit the road again in Week 10 to face Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans. USC is still in the Pac-12 race and will want to spoil Washington’s season.

No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

Record: 8-0

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 3



Week 10: Purdue at Michigan (7:30 p.m.)

Why does David Pollack have Michigan so low? Because of the the Wolverines’ ridiculously easy schedule. Yes, Michigan has won each game comfortably and has looked good on defense, but their best win is over Rutgers! Michigan’s schedule is more challenging in November as they face Purdue, Maryland, Penn State, and Ohio State.

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Record: 7-1

College Football Playoff ranking: No. 6



Week 10: California at Oregon (5:30 p.m. ET/all noted times are ET)

Quarterback Bo Nix and Oregon are the top-ranked one-loss team according to College Football Playoff committee and David Pollack. The Ducks are ranked over other top one-loss teams like Alabama, Texas, Penn State, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma.

