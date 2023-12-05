Who David Pollack would have put in the College Football Playoff

Former Georgia Bulldogs star defensive end David Pollack named his top six college football teams after the conference championships. Pollack, who is not working with ESPN’s “College GameDay” this season, continues to provide valuable takes on college football.

Pollack announced his final rankings before the selection committee made their final decision on who would be in the College Football Playoff. The Power Five conference champions are Alabama, Washington, Michigan, Texas and Florida State. Georgia narrowly fell 27-24 to Alabama in the SEC championship game. Washington beat Oregon, Texas dominated Oklahoma State, and Michigan shut down Iowa in their respective conference title games.

Who are Pollack’s top six college football teams? Who would have made his College Football Playoff?

Pollack's social media post on his top teams

My #CFBPlayoff Rankings (12.3.23) 1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Florida State

4. Texas First two out: 5. Alabama

6. Georgia pic.twitter.com/R1jJnmCexJ — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023

No. 6 Georgia

Record: 12-1

SEC championship: Alabama 27, Georgia 24

David Pollack agrees with how the selection committee ranked Georgia. He thinks that the committee would have not been taking the four best teams by leaving out Georgia and Alabama.

Final College Football Playoff ranking: No. 6

No. 5 Alabama

Record: 12-1

SEC championship: Alabama 27, Georgia 24

David Pollack thought the selection committee would leave Alabama out of the College Football Playoff in favor of Texas. Pollack thinks Alabama is one of the best four teams and they will have a chance to prove that against Michigan in the semifinals.

Final College Football Playoff ranking: No. 4



No. 4 Texas

Record: 12-1

Big 12 championship: Texas 49, Oklahoma State 21



David Pollack agrees with putting Texas in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns were impressive against Oklahoma State and have a head-to-head win over Alabama.

Final College Football Playoff ranking: No. 3



No. 3 Florida State

Record: 13-0



ACC championship: Florida State 16, Louisville 6



David Pollack assumed the College Football Playoff committee would allow an undefeated Power Five team to make the playoff like they always have. That was not the case. The selection committee set a horrible precedent for the sport with its decision to put Alabama in over Florida State.

Final College Football Playoff ranking: No. 5



No. 2 Washington

Record: 13-0



Pac-12 championship: Washington 34, Oregon 31



Pollack agrees with ranking Washington No. 2. The Huskies won the Pac-12 and finished an undefeated season. Washington faces Texas in the College Football Playoff.

Final College Football Playoff ranking: No. 2



No. 1 Michigan

Record: 13-0



Big Ten championship: Michigan 26, Iowa 0



Pollack agrees with how the selection committee ranks Michigan. The Washington Huskies had an argument to be moved up to No. 1 after beating Oregon, while Michigan beat a stale Iowa offense.

Final College Football Playoff ranking: No. 1



