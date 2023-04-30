David Pollack: “Not a chance” that Texas football wins the Big 12

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack doesn’t like the Texas Longhorns’ prospects to win the Big 12. When asked if the team would take home the conference crown in 2023, Pollack replied, “Not a chance.”

It’s not the first time the former Georgia defensive lineman has doubted the Longhorns and almost certainly won’t be the last. Last fall ahead of the Alabama game, Pollack had the following to say about the team.

“They’re gonna get smoked today. Absolutely smoked. Alabama is the best team in the country for a reason. Texas, just try to hold on, try to stay healthy. Have a fun rest of the year, but you ain’t winning today.”

Texas didn’t exactly get smoked. Alabama won on a late field goal. Nevertheless, until the team lives up to expectations, the national talking point will be that the Longhorns continue to underwhelm.

Despite past failures, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian leads the prohibitive favorite to win the conference. Unlike past teams, the depth of talent is not lacking at receiver. Offensive line coach Kyle Flood has perhaps the program’s best offensive line since Colt McCoy’s freshman season, led by an All-American left tackle candidate in Kelvin Banks. Over the spring, quarterback Quinn Ewers looks more like the player who had Alabama on the ropes in 2022.

On the other side, coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense has finally put it all together. We’ll have a better idea of how high the team can climb after they face the Crimson Tide. Nevertheless, in regard to Texas winning the Big 12, there is certainly a chance.

On @CollegeGameDay, there's a game of true or false. The prompt currently is: Texas will win the Big 12 title this year.@davidpollack47: "Not a chance."@RGIII: "True."@PeteThamel: "I think the Big 12 champion this season will be the same one as last season. (K-State)" — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) April 29, 2023

