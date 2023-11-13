David Pollack gives Carson Beck Heisman love

Despite being laid off by ESPN, former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack continues to voice his thoughts on the college football landscape. On Monday, Pollack shared his top five Heisman players, which included Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. It’s taken some time for the national landscape to catch on to what Beck is doing at Georgia, but after another strong performance against Ole Miss, he’s starting to get that recognition.

Pollack listed Beck on his list of Heisman “Dudes” to show which guys he likes right now. Beck is coming off a 306-yard performance with two touchdowns and an interception. Through ten games this season, Beck has thrown for 3,022 yards and 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. Although Beck is statistically behind many Heisman quarterback contenders, he’s been the leader of the undefeated Bulldogs and powers the Georgia offense to 41.2 points per game.

Beck will have another couple chances to earn a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony with an upcoming game on the road at Tennessee and the SEC championship game against Alabama. Beck is likely a long shot at this point in time, but anything is possible as long as the Bulldogs keep winning.

Pollack has remained a constant presence in the Georgia and the Athens area as he’s currently helping out the North Oconee football team and he travels around doing motivational speaking.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire