David Pollack apparently ‘can’t trust A&M’ ahead of the 2023 CFB Season

It’s never a surprise when major media members, especially in the college football realm, fail to do even the bare minimum of research required to truly grasp the state of a program outside of headline-grasping puff pieces.

On Monday, former College Gameday host David Pollack appeared on Always College Football with host Greg McElroy. Before he could breathe, the former standout Georgia linebacker went full throttle on the Aggies’ “culture” issues.

“I can’t trust A&M the way the culture is so bad when you’re literally bringing all those 5 stars and all those guys have such a great class and your culture can’t accept it, that says something about your culture,” Pollack stated.

Entering his sixth season with Texas A&M, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is no stranger to constant criticism, and after the Aggies’ ugly 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 season, much of said critique has been warranted. But let’s be honest; Pollack is likely referencing the overhyped transfer portal “mass exodus” the program witnessed during the early portion of the offseason, combined with the off-the-field incidents involving former WR Chris Marshall and former defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie, two of which have already departed their transfer destinations.

However, things seem to be on the upswing ahead of the pivotal 2023 campaign, as new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s potentially massive impact on what is an already stacked offense (on paper, at least) has all the makings of a rebound season. Yes, David, Petrino will call the plays no matter how cryptic Fisher’s answers have been during most of Talkin’ season.

“I don’t trust the offense and the structure and what they are until you show me, especially with the culture,” Pollack stated.

If focusing on the program’s culture is the central talking point, Texas A&M’s 2023 roster is chock-full of proven leaders on both sides of the ball, including Ainias Smith, Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson, and McKinnley Jackson, and to quote sophomore defensive back, Bryce Anderson, this team’s mindset is on a whole other level in 2023.

“Cause I feel like that team is committed… like last year some of the young guys wer kind of like ‘loose in the ehad’ they weren’t really focused. But I feel this uear, we coming out, everybodoys’ ready to practice, everybody wants to practice like it’s a whole different mindset this year.”

Texas A&M opens its season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against New Mexico, which will air on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. CT.

