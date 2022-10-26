David Pollack announces top six teams ahead of Week 9
Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.
The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.
No. 3 Tennessee will play for its fifth top 25 win versus No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) in Week 9. Saturday’s kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).
Following Week 8 games, David Pollack released his top six college football teams on ESPN2’s “College Football Playoff: Top 25” show Tuesday.
Pollack’s top six teams following Week 8 are listed below.
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports