How David Pierce's peaks and valleys ended in his departure from Texas baseball

The legacy of Texas baseball coaches is not easy to live up to. In eight years, David Pierce went 295-162 at Texas for a winning percentage of 64.5%. A good mark, but if compared to the coaches that came before him, his résumé pales in comparison.

That being said, there were certainly reasons why a blue blood like UT kept Pierce around for as long as it did. Let's take a look at how the successor to the legendary Augie Garrido ended up looking for a job.

Initial hiring and early optimism: 2016 to 2018

Pierce was hired in 2016 after guiding Tulane (41-21) to the American Athletic Conference regular season title and to the cusp of a top-10 national ranking. Pierce's first Texas team finished as runner-up to Long Beach State in the NCAA regional — not a terrible debut season, but one that caused some anxiety with fans. With all of Texas' College World Series appearances and six national titles, more was expected.

That "more" would soon come.

The first taste of hope for UT fans came in 2018. After claiming the Big 12 title, the Longhorns swept through the Austin regional and super regional to advance to the CWS for the first time since 2014. They exited Omaha quickly, though, losing first to Arkansas and then again to Florida. Still, the CWS berth and 42-23 record was enough to reestablish the fever for UT baseball.

“This season established David’s culture,” UT athletic director Chris Del Conte said at the time. “This team believed in him, and this is a win for Texas baseball. I think this is emblematic of a new energy at Texas. I mean, all 20 of our teams made the postseason. We’re the only school in the country who can say that. That’s crazy.”

A dip and a reset: 2019 to 2020

Riding high off the CWS season, Texas was quickly sent crashing down to earth the following year. The Longhorns fell to dead last in the Big 12 and didn't make the NCAA postseason. The season ended with an ugly 13-0 loss to Oklahoma.

And Pierce's 2020 season was short-lived because of the pandemic. But it did provide a foreshadowing of what Texas might look like in 2021.

Pierce's peak: 2021

This was as good as it got for Pierce at Texas. The Longhorns came roaring back from the pandemic year and returned to Omaha, winning another Big 12 title along the way and sweeping South Florida in the super regional.

For Pierce, it was a season in which he felt like the team properly "earned" its CWS trip. He said that in 2018, it was "sort of relief to do what Texas does." In 2021, there was plenty of folks who believed that the Longhorns, led by talents such as Ivan Melendez, Mitchell Daly and Ty Madden, could win it all.

The story was bittersweet. In the CWS semifinals and with a finals berth on the line, Pierce decided to stick with relief pitcher Cole Quintanilla in the ninth inning. Facing a career-high number of pitches and a man on second, Quintanilla let up a hit to Mississippi State's Tanner Leggett, ending Texas' season.

"The only thing that I'm disappointed in is this team will no longer be this team anymore," Pierce said. "It's the most incredible team I've ever been a part of and I've won a national championship and been (to Omaha) six times."

Texas baseball's slow decline: 2022-24

What's important to remember is that strong results leads to higher expectations in following seasons. It's why 2022 was seen as a bit of a letdown compared to 2018 and 2021. A second consecutive CWS appearance is nice, but as Pierce said — that's sort of what Texas does. The Longhorns, who were ranked at the top of the preseason poll, went 0-2 in the CWS and fans were left with a vague feeling that they could've done more.

The 2023 season was another step down. Texas faced Stanford on the road for the NCAA super regionals and fell to the Cardinal, ending the season one round shorter than in 2022. And in 2024, with Texas failing to make it out of the College Station regional, that downward trend seemed only to be continuing.

Pierce brought Texas back to a level of national contention, but the standards will be higher heading into the SEC.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: How David Pierce went from CWS semifinals to leaving Texas baseball