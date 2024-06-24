David Pierce out as Texas Longhorns head baseball coach

Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN’s coverage of Texas baseball’s season-ending loss in the 2024 NCAA regional.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After eight seasons and nearly 300 wins as the head baseball coach at the University of Texas, David Pierce’s run is over.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the decision Monday and said, “After the season Coach Pierce and I had some time to visit about the year, the future of our program, where we are, and where we’re headed. It was a difficult decision for us both, but we have mutually agreed that we should make a change.”

Pierce went 297-162 after taking over the program in 2017 from legendary coach Augie Garrido. Pierce was hired after guiding the Tulane Green Wave to a 76-46 mark in three seasons. In 13 years as a Division I head coach, Pierce’s record is 494-271. He was the 13th head coach in program history.

In the release, Pierce also said the decision was mutual.

“It certainly is a time I will always cherish as a coach, and I am so appreciative of The University of Texas for the opportunity. Thank you to Longhorn Nation, the fan base, our support staff, student assistants and the media who covered us so well,” Pierce said in a statement.

Texas notched four 40-win seasons under Pierce including a 50-win campaign in 2021 that ended in the semifinals of the Men’s College World Series. Texas lost its first and last game in the MCWS to eventual national champion Mississippi State, forcing the semis into a second game and winning three consecutive elimination games. The Longhorns advanced to the MCWS in 2018 and 2022 and missed the postseason in 2019, the only year under Pierce the Longhorns didn’t advance.

Pierce took over pitching coach duties this season, and statistically, it was one of the worst years in recent history for the Longhorns on the mound. Texas’ ERA was 4.91, the highest in the past 10 seasons, and the staff’s 258 walks were the most since 2018 when Texas issued 273 free passes. The Longhorns struck out 497 batters this season, down from 560 last year and 606 in 2022.

The Longhorns will return a solid core group of players including Big 12 player of the year and third-team All-American Max Belyeu, second-team All-American shortstop Jalin Flores and utility player Jared Thomas among others.

Texas will join the Southeastern Conference next season.

