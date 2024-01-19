David Petroff promoted to assistant athletic director in Royse City

Jan. 19—David Petroff, who guided the Royse City Bulldogs to four straight playoff trips in football, has been promoted to assistant athletic director.

The Royse City Indepdent School District announced that it has begun a search for a new head football coach. Petroff had also served as the boys athletic director.

Petroff coached the Bulldogs to a 53-61 record in 11 football seasons, including playoff trips in 2019 (9-3), 2020 (5-4), 2021 (8-3) and 2022 (7-5). The 2022 playoff trip and bi-district victory were especially noteworthy because it was after the Bulldogs moved up from Class 5A to 6A.

"We are very grateful for Coach Petroff and all that he has done for Bulldog Football and RCHS athletics," said Dr. Amy Anderson, Royse City's interim superintendent. "As our district continues to grow and adds a second high school in 2027, he will play a pivotal role in current and future athletic programs in our district.

"Coach Petroff's commitment to the development of quality young men will continue to shape our athletic programs," she said.

Petroff guided the Bulldogs to five winning seasons and to playoff victories in 5A and 6A.

He coached 57 players that went on to compete in college athletics and under his leadership the Bulldogs were also successful in track and field, baseball, basketball, powerlifting and swimming.

"I look forward to continuing to serve the Royse City community and Royse City ISD in this new role," said Petroff. "I am forever thankful to the community, players, parents, teachers, coaches, administration and school board for the opportunity to serve as the head football coach over the last 11 seasons. I am excited about this new opportunity to continue to work with our Royse City family in the future."

Petroff will work alongside current athletic director Dallas Bookout and girls athletic director Zach Snow.