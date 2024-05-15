David Peterson pitches 5.1 scoreless innings in rehab start for Double-A Binghamton

Pitching in his first rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday night after three successful outings in Low-A St. Lucie, Mets David Peterson continued his dominance on the mound as he tries to make his way back from offseason hip surgery.

Peterson, who required surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip in November, pitched 5.1 scoreless innings against the Bowie Baysox, the Baltimore Orioles' Double-A affiliate, allowing five hits and striking out eight while walking none.

The 28-year-old threw 70 pitches (53 strikes) in his longest rehab start thus far.

Despite giving up leadoff singles in the first two innings, Peterson looked in control all night with his swing-and-miss stuff while also getting his fair share of groundouts. The left-hander also picked off a baserunner trying to steal second base.

After a leadoff double in the sixth inning, Peterson finished his night with a strikeout to give him 24 Ks through 14 innings in four rehab starts. With Binghamton not allowing the inherited runner to score from second base in the sixth, Peterson has also yet to allow an earned run as his ERA remains perfect at 0.00.