David Peterson on mound, Jeff McNeil not in lineup as Mets face Phillies

The Mets (1-1) wrap up their three-game series with the Phillies (4-1) in Philadelphia on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. on SNY.

Mets Notes

Kevin Pillar 's steal of home on Tuesday night was the Mets' first steal of home since Eric Campbell pulled it off in 2014

Dominic Smith has hit six homers at Citizens Bank Park since the start of the 2019 season

The Mets have hit 221 home runs at Citizens Bank since the ballpark opened in 2004, the highest total by any opponent

Michael Conforto is hitting .405 in his last eight games against the Phillies

Who is starting for the Mets?

LHP David Peterson, who had a 3.44 ERA and 1.20 WHIP while striking out 40 batters in 49.2 IP during his rookie season in 2020.

Who is starting for the Phillies?

RHP Aaron Nola, who allowed two runs on six hits while walking none and striking out six in 6.2 innings on April 1 against the Atlanta Braves.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets play their home opener at Citi Field against the Miami Marlins on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

RHP Taijuan Walker makes the start for the Mets, while the Marlins have not yet announced a starter.