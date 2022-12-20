David Perron with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
Tom Browning, who authored the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history, died Monday at 62, according to Boone County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Office.
Texas made waves throughout the recruiting landscape on Thursday night. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, without any real lead up, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on social media. The announcement came after meeting with Steve Sarkisian in his Denton home as the staff was looking to seal the deal ahead of National Signing Day.
‘Who let Salt Bae out on the pitch?’ one fan asked
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Laura Sanko is hopeful that 2023 is the year she makes UFC history.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
The former Chiefs punter believes he knows why Harrison Butker has had troubles this season.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Here's what you should know about the next World Cup.
Argentina produced a masterclass in Sunday’s penalty shootout victory over France. At the heart of their performance was the psychological game played by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who dominated the French penalty takers and forced two crucial misses.
Emiliano Martinez once conceded three goals at Port Vale on loan for Oxford United, and that was only 10 years ago, which just goes to show that the psychology of a goalkeeper is built over many different experiences. In those days he was called Damian on a teamsheet but Emi – the abbreviation of his middle name that he goes by – is a different guy.
New flip predictions are coming in for 5-star Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor.
There was a huge disparity in support inside the stadium and Hugo Lloris may have quickly regretted his choice after winning the pre-shootout toss
Will he be able to tee it up at the Genesis? Or potentially get some rounds under his belt ahead of the Masters?
"He’s in heaven. As a parent, that’s all you can ask for," said Sorenstam.
Who should make the 2022 FIFA World Cup Team of the Tournament? These 11 players and manager deserve to make the cut.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach