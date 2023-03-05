David Perron with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Timo Meier (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 03/05/2023
The Detroit Red Wings visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023. Bally Sports Detroit will broadcast the game.
Cameron Smith, the reigning champion of the Players Championship, has threatened to turn up here as a paying member of crowd this week, despite being banned from the PGA Tour's flagship event.
Joe Burrow was Justin Hilliard's Ohio State teammate from 2015 to 2017.
Here's a look at first- and second-round tee times and groupings for The Players Championship.
Here's a look at the purse breakdown for this week's event at TPC Sawgrass, which is offering up $25 million.
The Undisputed co-host has had enough of the Mavs superstar
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
The Celtics forward had two free throws to win the game for Boston. He missed both.
Word on Monday morning was that the Ravens are still expected to place the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to use it, but the team isn’t giving up hope of getting a longer deal done in the next 24 hours. Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome was a guest on [more]
Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 7 UConn to its 10th consecutive conference tournament title with a 67-56 victory over 10th-ranked Villanova in the Big East Tournament title game.
The UFC president said ‘a lot of s***’ has gone down between the fighters on the set of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
To a baseball purist, the idea of timing pitchers and batters was anathema at first. Then I went to spring training.
Who's playing and what time in the first two rounds of The Players Championship?
While discussing during Monday’s PFT Live the contract impasse between the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones, a question emerged organically and spontaneously. If you’re the Giants, would you trade Jones for Kirk Cousins, and if you’re the Vikings, would you trade Cousins for Jones? Chris Simms responded in the moment by basically saying the Giants [more]
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
The PGA TOUR heads home to Jacksonville for this week's PLAYERS, the flagship event with a monster purse up for grabs. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
A scary scene unfolded at JetBlue Park on Monday afternoon when Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was hit in the head by a pitch from Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning.