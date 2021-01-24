David Perron with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

David Perron (St. Louis Blues) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 01/23/2021

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Los Angeles		+170+1.5O 5.5
St. Louis		-200-1.5U 5.5
Game Info

Latest Stories