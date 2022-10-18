David Perron with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
David Perron (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10/17/2022
David Perron (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10/17/2022
Tyler Bertuzzi, the team's gritty, goal-scoring top-line winger, will miss a month with what coach Derek Lalonde said Monday is an upper-body injury.
The Detroit Red Wings host the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena. Bally Sports Detroit will broadcast it.
The Yankees and Guardians have one game to settle the ALDS. Who's moving on and who's going home?
Josh Allen led the Bills to an exciting comeback win over the Chiefs on Sunday, but it's what the star quarterback did after the game that's getting a lot of attention.
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
Bubba Wallace was fired up after a incident with Kyle Larson Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and confronted the reigning NASCAR champion.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Detroit Pistons waive veteran guard Kemba Walker on Monday. Since Walker is free to join a team, it will cost the Pistons $9.2 million dollars.
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Sometimes MMA referees miss fouls, but not this many in a row.
2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 8
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a challenge from qualifier Donna Vekic to win the San Diego Open title.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
John Rahm returns to PGA Tour action this week in South Carolina.
Deon Jackson, Caleb Huntley, and Alec Pierce are the top players you should be targeting in fantasy this week.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
MLB expanded the playoffs from 10 to 12 teams for this season and the Dodgers earned a first-round bye. It had nothing to do with their elimination.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been the subject of several trade reports over the past week. McCaffrey offered his outlook after Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.