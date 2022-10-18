David Perron with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
David Perron (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10/17/2022
Josh Allen led the Bills to an exciting comeback win over the Chiefs on Sunday, but it's what the star quarterback did after the game that's getting a lot of attention.
The Yankees and Guardians have one game to settle the ALDS. Who's moving on and who's going home?
Christian McCaffrey's resurgence combined with the Panthers' implosion continue to fuel speculation he could be a prime trade chip.
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.
Bubba Wallace was fired up after a incident with Kyle Larson Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and confronted the reigning NASCAR champion.
Friday’s remarks from Rams coach Sean McVay regarding running back Cam Akers created a clear impression that: (1) Akers will no longer be with the team; and (2) the Rams are hoping to trade their way out of a difficult situation. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media supplies confirmation for the message lurking loosely between the [more]
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
On Saturday, Wilder finished Robert Helenius in a frightful manner to score his 42nd knockout in 46 professional fights.
Deon Jackson, Caleb Huntley, and Alec Pierce are the top players you should be targeting in fantasy this week.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a challenge from qualifier Donna Vekic to win the San Diego Open title.
ESPN's senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski believes that Draymond Green "most likely" will opt into his contract next season.
MLB expanded the playoffs from 10 to 12 teams for this season and the Dodgers earned a first-round bye. It had nothing to do with their elimination.
Yes, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin did watch Tennessee upset Alabama. He shared his thoughts about the game and how he felt in the moment.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Are Anderson's days with the Panthers numbered?
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
The Aramco events are not official LPGA events, but the LPGA did enter into a joint venture with the LET in 2019.
The Dodgers' collapse against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series could prompt changes, but Dave Roberts is set to return as manager.