David Perron with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Maize And Blue Review

After reports indicated that Michigan defensive back Gemon Green and his family were set to retain a lawyer for the events that happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan State game, it appears the lawyer has been identified and he has spoken. According to Sports Illustrated Pat Forde, Mars released a statement suggesting that Green suffered a concussion in the assault and indicated that those involved will feel 'the full wrath of the law.' "When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won't suffice," Mars' statement to Forde read.