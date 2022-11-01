David Perron with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
David Perron (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 10/31/2022
David Perron (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 10/31/2022
The retail giant and the streaming leader may seem like unlikely allies, but they have a strong offer for consumers.
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and #Eagles C Jason Kelce to appear as guests on tonight's ManningCast for the #Browns and #Bengals.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Trevor Lawrence hasn't yet lived up to his pedigree as a prospect.
Rain has altered the World Series schedule in Philadelphia. Again.
The Vols beat Kentucky on Saturday while Ohio State beat Penn State.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.
Here are the NFL teams rumored to be buyers and sellers ahead of the leagues Nov. 1 trade deadline.
After reports indicated that Michigan defensive back Gemon Green and his family were set to retain a lawyer for the events that happened inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan State game, it appears the lawyer has been identified and he has spoken. According to Sports Illustrated Pat Forde, Mars released a statement suggesting that Green suffered a concussion in the assault and indicated that those involved will feel 'the full wrath of the law.' "When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won't suffice," Mars' statement to Forde read.
Ross Chastain's spectacular finish at Martinsville Speedway had drivers talking but not everyone liked what they saw.
If Aaron Judge and the Yankees don't come to an agreement and he leaves in free agency, what should New York do for the 2023 season?
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.