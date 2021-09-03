David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion and Lower Richland High standout, has died

David Patten, a standout at Lower Richland High School in South Carolina and who went on to a long NFL career, died on Thursday.

Patten was 47 years old.

Sam Gordon, who runs G2 Management where Patten is one of his clients, confirmed to The State Friday morning that Patten had died, though he didn’t share any details on Patten’s death at this time.

Richard Seymour, another former Lower Richland standout who played with Patten on the New England Patriots, shared a picture of Patten with a tribute on Twitter.

“Heartbroken great man of God… lost for words - David Patten,” Seymour wrote.

heartbroken great man of God… lost for words - David Patten… pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

Patten played 12 years in the NFL, most notably with the New England Patriots where he won three Super Bowls in his two stints with the team, from 2001-04, and 2010. He also played with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

Patten caught 324 passes for 4,175 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.