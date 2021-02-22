David Pastrnak's interview about 'Barbie Girl' after Bruins-Flyers is amazing

Pastrnak's 'Barbie Girl' interview after Bruins-Flyers is amazing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Pastrnak just wanted to dance with his friends.

The Bruins forward notched a hat trick Sunday in Boston's 7-3 rout of the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe as part of the NHL Outdoors series.

Pastrnak's impressive performance earned him an interview with the NBC Sports crew after the game -- but the 24-year-old wasn't very happy about this responsibility. Why, you ask?

"We were listening to 'Barbie Girl' before you guys asked me to do media," Pastrnak explained, as seen in the video player above. "So I was kind of dancing with these glasses ... and then you guys ruined it and I had to go answer the questions.

"So I missed the 'Barbie Girl' song. Who knows what's going to be on when I come back?"

Come on Barbie, let's go party 🎶 pic.twitter.com/BQPWhIrFMJ — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 22, 2021

We feel for you, David.

The Bruins went all out with the 90s look before the game, and it appears they kept that theme going with their postgame playlist. But what kind of cruel teammate would let Pastrnak miss out on dancing to "Barbie Girl"?

Damn right it was — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 22, 2021

Brad Marchand assisted on Pastrnak's first goal, so hopefully the star winger can forgive his line mate.

The B's are off until Thursday, where they'll carry the best record in the NHL's East Division (11-3-2) into a matchup with the New York Islanders.