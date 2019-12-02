David Pastrnak hasn't scored in every Bruins game this season. It only seems that way.

The NHL's leading goal-scorer was up to his old tricks Sunday night against the Canadiens, tying the game in the third period with a howitzer from the right faceoff circle.

Clapper from the hashmarks.



Absolutely savage stuff from David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96). pic.twitter.com/1IV4gCjAd1



— NHL (@NHL) December 2, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was Pastrnak's 25th goal of the season, and it came in Boston's 27th game, making him the eighth player to reach the 25-goal mark that quickly in the last 30 seasons.

The last player to reach the 25-goal mark faster was Jaromir Jagr, who needed just 26 games to get there in the 1996-97 season.

Pastrnak also joined an even more select club with his 25th tally: players who have scored that many goals by December 1.

David Pastrnak of the @NHLBruins is the 11th different player in NHL history to score 25+ goals in a season through games played Dec. 1 and first since Mario Lemieux 27 years ago. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/VaGuhB84Dh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 2, 2019

Story continues

Only 10 players in history had reached 25 goals by December 1 before Pastrnak, and that group includes hockey immortals like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Brett Hull.

Pastrnak is now on pace for an astounding 77 goals this season, and even if he can't reach those ridiculous heights, he's well on his way to exceeding his own career high of 38 goals (set last year) and becoming the first Bruin with a 50-goal season since Cam Neely in 1993-94.

His next chance to light the lamp is Tuesday night against the Hurricanes.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

How David Pastrnak's 25th goal compares to Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston