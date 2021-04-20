David Pastrnak shares great story to explain Patrice Bergeron's leadership

Pastrnak shares great story to explain Patrice Bergeron's leadership originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins leadership group underwent a few changes over the offseason with the departures of longtime captain Zdeno Chara and veteran defenseman Torey Krug.

Despite these players leaving, the Bruins were still in good hands from a leadership perspective, and the biggest reason why is the presence of Patrice Bergeron.

The veteran center took over the "C" from Chara as the team's new captain back in January. Bergeron is one of the most highly respected players and leaders not only in the Bruins locker room but throughout the NHL, too.

What has it been like for the Bruins to have Bergeron in the role as captain? One person who knows well is star right winger David Pastrnak, who has been Bergeron's linemate for several seasons.

Pastrnak recently joined Barstool Sports' "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast and talked about Bergeron's leadership, including a pretty funny story.

“It's incredible to be with him in the locker room everyday. It's just insane. He’s one of these leaders that you just got to be in the locker room to hear, man,” Pastrnak said. “As soon as he opens his mouth, everything sounds perfect. ... He always has the (right things to say). You just have to be in the locker room. He’s an unbelievable leader. I’m so lucky to play on a line with him and learn from him.

“The funny thing is like, me and (Brad Marchand), we bark at each other a lot during games in a kinda funny way. We laugh at each other on the ice and stuff. But sometimes on the ice, a little barking at each other, but then Bergy’s just sitting in the middle of us. I remember me and Marchy was just going at it for a good 30 seconds back and forth and then Bergy goes, ‘Enough!’ And we're absolutely silent. Silent, no other word was spoken until the next shift. It’s just unbelievable. I’m so lucky to be his linemate and learn from him every day.”

Bergeron isn't just giving the Bruins excellent leadership, he's also producing at a high level offensively. He ranks second on the team in scoring with 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games. Bergeron is one of two Bruins players -- Nick Ritchie is the other -- to play every game so far this season.

The Bruins are red-hot right now with a four-game win streak following general manager Don Sweeney bolstering the roster by acquiring Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly at the NHL trade deadline.

Boston is set up nicely to finish the regular season strong, and Bergeron's leadership and scoring will play pivotal roles in that regard.