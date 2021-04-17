David Pastrnak praises 'unbelievable' Taylor Hall amid Bruins win streak

Nick Goss
·2 min read
Pastrnak praises 'unbelievable' Taylor Hall amid Bruins win streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The early returns from the Boston Bruins' trade deadline additions have been fantastic, including the scoring production from Taylor Hall.

The veteran left winger has played three games for the B's with two goals and nine shots on net in those matchups. Boston won all three games, including back-to-back victories over a very good New York Islanders team Thursday and Friday at TD Garden. 

Hall's immediate impact has drawn rave reviews from teammates.

“I didn’t know much about Taylor besides playing against him,” Bruins forward David Pastrnak told reporters after a 3-1 win Friday. “I think he’s an elite player. Really great to have him, and he’s proving it the last couple games. He’s been unbelievable.

“He’s a great skater, and we all know that his skill level is really high. So, it’s good to watch him, too, and learn some things from him. It’s been really nice to have him and he’s been playing unbelievable for us so far. We’re really happy to have him here.”

Hall's two goals with the Bruins match his total from the 37 games he played for the Buffalo Sabres before the trade deadline. In addition to the goals, he's also giving the B's much-needed speed, puck-carrying skill and physicality up front.

Boston has a plus-11 edge in shot attempts, a plus-14 advantage in shots on net, a plus-6 lead in scoring chances and a plus-3 goal differential with Hall on the ice during 5-on-5 play over the last three games.

His addition to the lineup has bolstered the team's scoring depth -- one of its primary weaknesses throughout the season.

There's still a good chunk of the regular season left, and the Hall trade ultimately will be judged based on his playoff performance. But so far, the trade has been a home run for B's general manager Don Sweeney.

