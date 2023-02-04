David Pastrnak pays homage to Happy Gilmore at NHL All-Star Skills competition

Pastrnak pays homage to Happy Gilmore at All-Star Skills competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Pastrnak took a unique approach to the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night.

The Boston Bruins winger participated in the Breakaway Challenge as Happy Gilmore, the hot-tempered hockey player/golfer from the Adam Sandler movie of the same name. But rather than show off his slapshot, Pastrnak showed that "Happy learned to putt."

Pastrnak missed the net shooting the puck from the blue line with his putter. But to make up for it, he got his hockey stick back and just "tapped it in".

The judges approved, giving Pastrnak 38 out of the possible 40 points.

Pastrnak will look to showcase his real skills at the NHL All-Star Game, which is slated for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.