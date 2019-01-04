David Pastrnak on pace for Bruins' first 50-goal season in a quarter-century originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's been a quarter-century since a Bruin reached the 50-goal mark, but maybe -- just maybe -- this is the year that streak ends.

David Pastrnak is on pace for exactly 50 goals after tallying his team-high 25th goal of the season Thursday night in a 6-4 B's victory, a backhanded score that beat Calgary goalie Mike Smith off a Torey Krug pass from the opposite blue line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the B's now at the official halfway point of the season after 41 games, the first-time All-Star is on track for a 50-goal season.

Should Pastrnak keep up that pace in the second half of the season, he would become the sixth Bruin to record a 50-goal campaign, the first to do so since Cam Neely 25 years ago, and the youngest in franchise history at 22 years old.

Here are the B's players who have scored 50 goals in a single season:

Phil Esposito: 76 goals in 1970-71

Phil Esposito: 68 goals in 1973-74

Phil Esposito: 66 goals in 1971-72

Phil Esposito: 61 goals in 1974-75

Phil Esposito: 55 goals in 1972-73

Cam Neely: 55 goals in 1989-90

Cam Neely: 51 goals in 1990-91

Rick Middleton: 51 goals in 1981-82

Johnny Bucyk: 51 goals in 1970-71

Cam Neely: 50 goals in 1993-94

Ken Hodge: 50 goals in 1973-74





















Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE