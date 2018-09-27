David Pastrnak looks ready to go in preseason loss

GOLD STAR: For the Bruins it had to be David Pastrnak, who finished with five shots on net, seven shot attempts and scored one of Boston's two goals in the second period. He was fast, creative and got pucks on the net and looked as close to midseason form as anybody in Black and Gold on Wednesday night at the Garden. Even better Pastrnak scored by getting to the slot area of the ice and then redirected a Steve Kampfer point shot through Jonathan Bernier for the score. There were plenty of other players that didn't look quite ready for prime time and even at times Pastrnak was a little too cute with the puck as well, but all in all No. 88 was one of the best players on the ice with just one more game to go until the real thing on Oct. 3.

BLACK EYE: It was not a good night for a young guy like Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, who was pretty invisible in the 13 plus minutes of ice time he was given on Wednesday night in one of the final chances to impress the B's brass. JFK didn't have a shot on net and lost 9-of-13 draws against a Detroit lineup that was featuring more of their better players, and it kind of makes one wonder whether or not the young guy is ready for the NHL this quickly. He made some really good plays earlier in training camp, but as with many young guys his effectiveness has waned as the competition has improved and as the intensity has elevated toward the end of the exhibition season. The good news for JFK is that Trent Frederic was only slightly better, but he was definitely more noticeable in the overtime loss.

TURNING POINT: The Bruins really looked like they weren't much interested in playing the overtime as Brad Marchand turned over a puck, and Torey Krug caught in between what to do as the lone guy back on a 2-on-1. The compounding of error on error led to young Red Wings forward Filip Zadina scoring the game-winner and sending the Bruins to another exhibition loss in the second half of the preseason. It's hard to blame anybody for not coming out full of fire during a preseason overtime game, but the Bruins are showing some sloppy traits that need to be cleaned up ahead of the regular season.

HONORABLE MENTION: Give Steve Kampfer credit for doing and showing everything he can to make the Bruins hockey team. The odds are long for him, but he was strong again on Wednesday night while assisting on David Pastrnak's goal and blocking a team-high five shots among his 14:48 of ice time. He finished with a plus-1 rating for the night in addition to the long point shot that Pastrnak redirected past Jonathan Bernier, and managed to collect a registered hit and a shot on net as well. Kampfer now has five assists in four preseason games for the Bruins and he's basically done everything they've asked of him while staring at seven players ahead of him on the depth chart.

BY THE NUMBERS: .924 – the save percentage for Jaroslav Halak after stopping 73 of the 79 shots he faced in a couple of exhibition games, the kind of stat the Bruins will gladly take from him as their backup goalie this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Some of the guys that have been in the league haven't played a lot, so I think they're in a bit of circle mode rather than detail mode. So we'll have to address that. I think we tried to do much with [the puck]. We all saw that. We have to acknowledge that and start digging." –Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on the state of the B's with one exhibition game left on the schedule.

