David Pastrnak injury: Latest updates on Bruins right winger's status

The Boston Bruins will be without David Pastrnak when they play the Detroit Red Wings on the road Tuesday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed.

The superstar right winger left Monday night's overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period with an injury and didn't return.

ðŸŽ¥ Coach Cassidy on David Pastrnak: "He had an injury there against Winnipeg...I donâ€™t know if this is the exact same thing or not â€“ I just found out. It might be that he hasnâ€™t completely healed...I donâ€™t think itâ€™s long-term but weâ€™ll put him as day-to-day." pic.twitter.com/zvdLR7EHpM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 5, 2022

Pastrnak is one of the Bruins' most talented/valuable players, so this injury is definitely something the team needs to monitor closely as the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs approach.

In fact, it probably makes sense for the Bruins to slow play Pastrnak's recovery and sit him out of several of the 13 regular season games remaining on Boston's schedule.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals, and his 71 points are tied with Brad Marchand for the team lead. He is the most dynamic offensive player on the roster, and it's going to be very difficult for the Bruins to make a deep playoff run if he's less than 100 percent in early May.

Cassidy also said Tuesday that third-line forward Trent Frederic won't play versus the Red Wings. Like Pastrnak, Frederic picked up an injury (upper body) against the Blue Jackets on Monday night, left the game and didn't return.