David Pastrnak with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild
David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 12/19/2023
David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 12/19/2023
Pickens continues to draw criticism for his effort on run plays.
When hitting the waiver wire, fantasy managers often have to make some tough cuts. Here are five players ready for release.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
Drew Lock found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a game-winning touchdown late on Monday night in Seattle.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Draymond Green was suspended after swinging at Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a game.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release that it was time for a “new, streamlined format” after three years of the former one.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence. Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.
Stephen Curry had gone 268 regular season games with at least one made 3-pointer before Sunday night, which was the longest streak in NBA history.
While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.
Did you make it past the first round of your playoffs? Do they start in Week 16? Whatever your situation, we have some pickups to consider ahead of the action.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.