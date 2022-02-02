How David Pastrnak broke one of Cam Neely's Bruins records in win vs. Kraken

David Pastrnak broke one of Cam Neely's Bruins records in win vs. Kraken originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

David Pastrnak carried the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken in the first-ever game between the Original Six franchise and the NHL's newest expansion team Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Pastrnak got the scoring started with a power-play goal in the second period. The Bruins eventually went up 2-0 but the Kraken fought back and tied the score with 12:30 remaining in the third period.

The Bruins emerged victorious thanks to Pastrnak's second power-play goal at 10:49 of the third period.

Pastrnak has been red-hot since the calendar turned to 2022. In fact, he's scored 14 goals in his last 15 games, bringing his season total to 22 (one ahead of Brad Marchand for the team lead).

He also set a team record Tuesday night with his 222nd career goal as a Bruins player 25 years old or younger, passing B's legend Cam Neely.

Most career goals by a player 25 or younger in @NHLBruins franchise history (1924-25 to present):

222- David Pastrnak (Scoring a pair including the winner in the 3rd period of his team's 3-2 victory vs the Kraken earlier tonight)

221- Cam Neely

208- Bobby Orr

163- Barry Pederson pic.twitter.com/sgV5P09JTW — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 2, 2022

That's quite a list.

Pastrnak doesn't turn 26 until May 25, so he could extend his lead atop this leaderboard by a decent margin over the next couple months.

The star right winger has been one of the Bruins' best draft picks in a long time. It's still a bit crazy that he fell all the way to No. 25 in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft. The only player from the 2014 class with more goals and points than Pastrnak is Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl, who went No. 3 overall that year.