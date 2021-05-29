David Pastrnak arrives to Bruins-Islanders Game 1 in legendary suit

Nick Goss
·1 min read

David Pastrnak is ready to go.

The Boston Bruins forward arrived to Game 1 of his team's second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the New York Islanders on Saturday night at TD Garden wearing an impressive blue and white suit.

Check out the entire outfit in the photo below:

The Bruins will be hoping Pastrnak keeps up the momentum he built toward the end of the first-round series against the Washington Capitals, which Boston won in five games.

Pastrnak scored a goal in each of the final two games in Round 1 and led Boston with six points in the series overall. One of the keys for the Islanders in Round 2 will be slowing down Pastrnak and his linemates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

