David Ortiz's retirement advice for Tom Brady: "Bro, don't go anywhere"

Would David Ortiz still be playing if he adopted the TB12 Method?

The former Boston Red Sox slugger retired in 2016 at age 40 due to serious foot pain. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still going strong at age 41, however, and looks relatively healthy for his advanced age.

For that reason, Ortiz doesn't believe Brady should retire anytime soon.

"I have to give a call to Tom," Ortiz told WEEI's Lou Merloni and Greg Dickerson on Saturday at Foxwoods Resort Casino during the Red Sox's annual Winter Weekend. "I would be like, ‘Bro, don't go anywhere because you have no pain.' "

Ortiz said Brady has never sought him out for retirement advice, but the ex-Red Sox slugger has a fitting message prepared for the GOAT if he does.

"He's never asked me that question, but if he did, I would be like, ‘Shut the hell up. You have many years to go still,' " Ortiz said.

Ortiz put up incredible numbers in his final season and likely would have kept playing if his foot had been able to survive another 162-game season. Given his experience, it's not surprising why he thinks Brady should stay on the field as long as he can.

Not that Brady would need much convincing; the five-time Super Bowl champion has expressed a goal of playing until at least age 45 (despite what his wife might hope for). And Ortiz believes Brady can achieve any goal he sets.

"Let's keep one thing in mind: This guy takes care of himself better than anybody I have ever seen," Ortiz added. "The way this guy eats, they way he gets prepared, the way he physically takes care of himself."

Ortiz also gave a bonus prediction for Sunday's AFC Championship Game, although his answer wasn't surprising.

"After we win [Sunday] it's over," he said. "I am telling you right now. We beat Kansas City, at their place, it's over. Because Kansas City, to me that is the team to beat."

