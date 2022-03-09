David Ortiz voices strong opinion on international draft in MLB

Ortiz voices strong opinion on international draft in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The international draft is a key topic of discussion as Major League Baseball and the players' union continue collective bargaining negotiations on Wednesday.

MLB wishes to add an international draft to simplify the process of teams adding players from outside the United States. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, originally signed out of the Dominican Republic, spoke out against the idea in a conversation with ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The league has proposed starting the international draft in 2024, but Ortiz believes that's too soon for the system to be implemented.

"The system in the Dominican [Republic] is not ready to have a draft next year," Ortiz told Passan. "The Dominican is not the U.S. You can't snap a finger and everything lines up to operate the right way. We've got a new president who's trying to improve things. We need to do this slowly.

"Taking time -- that makes more sense. OK, guys, let's keep up this pace to do it three, four years from now. We sit down with the big-time players. We listen to what they have to say. If we're going to do it, let's do it right. Rushing it like this is not right."

MLB argues the draft would help limit corruption in the international market. Ortiz is on board with potentially adding it down the road, but the Hall of Famer wants to ensure it's done right for young players in countries like the Dominican Republic.

"Baseball is such a big thing in the Dominican," Ortiz said. "Baseball keeps kids off the streets. We don't want that to walk away from us. We want it to get better. That's my focus. Nothing else. We have the youth. People wanting to be me, Pedro [Martinez], [Albert] Pujols. We can't let that go away.

"At the end of the day, I don't want those kids to be affected by it. I already played baseball. I had a career. I care about the kids being treated right. I understand MLB wants to have control over everything they do, but you're not going to change the system overnight. Baseball is one of the secret weapons of the Dominican economy. If you talk about a draft here in the states, you have choices. You can do football, basketball. You don't have choices [in the D.R.]. Dominican has baseball to make your way out. That's it. You have to be careful."

MLB told players if a deal for a new CBA isn't agreed on by Tuesday, a second week of regular-season games will be canceled. The international draft is believed to be the biggest roadblock for getting a deal done.